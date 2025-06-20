PoliticusUSA is solely supported by readers like you. If you enjoy our work and find it important to help you stay informed, please consider becoming a subscriber.

The mainstream US media seems to be in love with the idea that Trump is some sort of super political salesman while Democrats can’t do anything right, but the tax cuts for the rich bill is shaping up to be a Big Beautiful disaster in part because even Republicans admit that Democrats have beaten them at defining and branding the legislation.

Punchbowl News reported that Republicans are worried that the Big Beautiful Bill is a loser:

Top House Republicans worry right now that Democrats are beating them to the punch in defining what this bill does and doesn’t do.

“A messaging void is political death,” one House Republican aide told us.

That’s the scary reality for the GOP: Big, amorphous bills with lots of disparate policy particulars are oftentimes unpopular.

And Democrats are doing a good job branding the bill – a fact even most Republicans concede.