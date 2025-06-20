PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Terrie's avatar
Terrie
39m

Grateful. The biggest thing is the tax cuts for billionaires. It will increase the deficit immensely. Drop that item as it not fiscally sound.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Patricia Lestz's avatar
Patricia Lestz
40m

Keep going!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture