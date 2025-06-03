PoliticusUSA is only able to be independent and provide some stories to everyone because of the support of our readers, so if you want to help spread the truth and still have a media not dominated by corporations and billionaires, please consider subscribing.

There is only one question that needs to be answered when assessing Elon Musk’s criticism of Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill. Does Musk have the political juice with Republicans to derail the legislation?

This all started when Musk posted to X:

I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.

Musk went on to criticize the bill for adding to the deficit.

The post rocked Republicans in Congress just as the Senate is starting work on changes to the legislation.

Speaker Mike Johnson responded to Musk by starting out with political niceties, but his remarks to reporters transitioned into:

I know that the, the EV mandate is very important to him. That is going away because the government should not be subsidizing these things as part of the Green New Deal. And I, I know that has an effect on his business.

And I lament that we, we talked about the ramp down period on that and, and how that should be duly considered by Congress, but for him to come out and hand the whole bill, is to me just very disappointing, very surprising in light of the conversation I had with him yesterday.

Johnson was asked if Musk’s concern for Tesla is driving this and he answered:

I'm gonna let others draw their own conclusions about that, but this is not personal between any of us. I just, I, I just deeply regret that he is made this, this mistake. I would tell you, listen, I'm gonna remind everybody again. Every hardworking American ought to be in favor of this bill.

…

And that is a dangerous thing for Elon or anyone who has, um, who cares about the US economy to, to be meddling with. And I think the risk is very great. We have to pass this legislation. The Senate is doing some good, thoughtful, deliberate work right now. We're looking forward to moving it through the process and this, and the president is very much looking forward to signing that into law by Independence Day.

Elon Musk has gone from being the Republican Party's golden boy to just another special interest that wants a tax credit in the eyes of Mike Johnson.

Trump and his party used Musk to regain power, and then used Musk again to take the fall for unpopular and illegal funding cuts that they didn’t have the guts to try to pull off.

Does Elon Musk have enough power to stop Trump’s entire agenda?

Maybe.

There appear to be enough Senate Republicans with concerns to throw a wrench into the works.

Trump’s idea of a big, beautiful bill has the Republican Party on the cusp of a new civil war, and the infighting might be the key to empowering Democrats to kill the legislation.

