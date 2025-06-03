PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bryan's avatar
Bryan
1h

The MAGA 🤡 show continues as they fight with each other like the immature and incompetent people they are! YOU WORK FOR US, QUIT WASTING OUR MONEY LYING ABOUT THIS PO 💩 BILL that only helps millionaires! 🤬

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Darlene Poer's avatar
Darlene Poer
1h

I think this is hilarious. It is a shame Mike Johnson what’s to bankrupt this country on behalf of Traitor Trump. I am not an Elon fan, however, he seems to have more sense than the entire Republican Senate at this moment.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
34 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture