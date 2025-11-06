Tomorrow there will be a vote in the Senate on a plan to reopen the government. That vote will fail like more than a dozen that came before it.

While the American people have blamed Republicans more than Democrats for the shutdown from the day it started, Republicans have felt pressure to act until now.

Well, Republicans in Congress feel pressure to act.

Donald Trump is continuing to ignore his shutdown.

The difference in perspective between Trump and vulnerable Republican members of Congress has opened up a gap, and as the hours of the shutdown continue to fly by, Republicans are getting more nervous and starting to talk to Democrats about a deal to extend Obamacare subsidies.

There is the discharge petition idea that is being negotiated if Speaker Mike Johnson continues to be Trump’s personal flying monkey and blocks any House vote on extending Obamacare subsidies.

There are also other plans being discussed that show how little what Trump may want matters in a Washington that is already starting to view him as a lame duck and prepare for a future without him.

In fact, Republicans are blaming Trump for the shutdown and looking for a way out.

