PoliticusUSA is ad-free and never bending the knee. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

There are three US House special elections coming up to fill seats vacated by Republicans who joined the Trump administration. These districts were all won big by Trump, so Republicans thought that they would have no problem keeping these seats.

At least one of the Florida US House seats has got them feeling concerned.

Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News posted on X:

Just a massively stunning cash disparity in FL-6, where there will be a special next week to replace @michaelgwaltz. Democrat Josh Weil raised $9M and has $1.2M on hand. Republican Randy Fine raised $987,759 and has $92,693 on hand. This is a district Waltz and Trump won by 30. Republicans on the Hill and in W.H. are getting a bit worried about this seat.

Republicans should be getting worried about this seat. Weil has been aggressive in his fundraising. Money does not equal votes, so it is going to take more than a fundraising advantage to win a district that is Trump (+30).

Florida’s sixth will be an interesting test. If Republicans hold on to the seat but lose 20 points from their level less than six months ago, it will be a sign of a significant shift against the president and his party.

A Democratic win would be a political earthquake, and that would send Trump and his party into a complete panic ahead of 2026.

Republicans have been overconfident and acting like they have bought their own BS about having a mandate.

The American people are angry, and they are going to show that anger in special elections.

Even with a large fundraising advantage, it remains an uphill climb to flip the FL-06 seat, but a strong showing should be enough to let Republicans know that they are in big trouble.

What do you think about Republicans getting nervous about an election in a deep red Trump district? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Leave a comment