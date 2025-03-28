PoliticusUSA will never bend the knee. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

Many Republicans seemed to have convinced themselves that if Donald Trump returned to the White House, all of the strong female, non-white, and differently abled voices in the country would go silent.

The reality is that as Trump has put on his white hood disguised as anti-DEI many of those voices have gotten louder.

One of those voices belongs to Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), who has come under fire from Republicans for referring to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as “Governor Hot Wheels.”

Republicans came after Crockett for “mocking a disabled person,” but the Texas Congresswoman didn’t back down.

For the record, as a person with a physical disability, I did not see the insult in Gov. Crockett’s joke. However, it is nice to see that the Republican Party cares about at least one person with a disability as they fire them from their jobs, try to take away their healthcare, access to education, and potentially their Social Security.

Rep. Crockett responded to the Republican attacks by telling Semafor:

Crockett told Semafor that criticism of her comes from Republicans who are “nervous about me” and “afraid that people listen to me.” The Republicans now saying she insulted disabled people, she added, are seeking a distraction as they move to close the Education Department, “which provides resources for the community.”

“They’ve tried to claim I’ve gotten rich off of something nefarious in Congress. Then they moved on to claiming that I had a husband and was engaged in something nefarious with him,” she said. “Then they moved on to being outraged that I’ve gotten a private education, to now being mad that I’m supporting peaceful protests, as I have for years.”

Crockett is correct. Republicans do fear her, and judging by Trump’s crashing approval rating, people are listening.

Trump and the Republicans are unpopular and trying to silence people like Jasmine Crockett can’t hide the fact that both this president and his party are being rejected in record time by the majority of the American people.

