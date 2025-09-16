PoliticusUSA is 100% independent and bringing you news and opinion without an agenda. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

House Republicans offered up a seven-week CR that would keep the government open until November 21 and contains some funding for additional security for lawmakers, but did nothing to restore Obamacare subsidies or replace planned Medicaid cuts.

Johnson is planning a vote in the House on Friday on his CR.

The lack of anything in the CR to address healthcare meant that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer outright rejected it.

Schumer and Jeffries said in a joint statement:

The House Republican-only spending bill fails to meet the needs of the American people and does nothing to stop the looming healthcare crisis. At a time when families are already being squeezed by higher costs, Republicans refuse to stop Americans from facing double-digit hikes in their health insurance premiums.

By refusing to work with Democrats, Republicans are steering our country straight toward a shutdown. President Trump called the play last week when he told Congressional Republicans to jam a partisan spending bill down the throats of the American people without Democratic support.

Instead of governing, Republicans are once again taking orders from Donald Trump, hurting the American people and recklessly marching our nation to the brink of a shutdown.

Schumer and Jeffries continue to warn Republicans that unless they negotiate with Democrats, the government will shut down. Trump has dismissed the idea of negotiating with Democrats, but he doesn’t seem to understand or care that the Senate needs Democratic votes to pass anything.

Trump is leading Republicans straight into a shutdown. Chuck Schumer’s strategy has changed, and he is reportedly on board with holding firm and allowing Republicans to shut down the government.

If the government shuts down, it will be all on Republicans. The GOP controls all three branches of the government. It is up to them to keep the government open and get the necessary Democratic support that they need to do so.

