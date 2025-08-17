PoliticusUSA bends the knee for no one. We can do this thanks to your support. Please consider becoming a subscriber.

An example of how deep in the tank the mainstream media is for Donald Trump occurred on ABC’s This Week, when guest Sen. Chris Van Hollen was speaking about the deployment of troops in Washington, D.C.

Van Hollen (D-MD) said:

All of this is a total abuse of power. It’s a manufactured emergency. If you wanted to see an emergency in Washington, D.C., that was back on January 6, 2021, which President Trump did not thing to deploy the National Guard on time.

Here, obviously, D.C. can do more to reduce violent crime, as we can across the country. But as you pointed out, crime in D.C. is at a 30-year low and a downward trajectory. So, this is all an opportunity for Donald Trump to play dictator in Washington, D.C.

Instead, he should be releasing, along with the House Republicans, the $1 billion -- $1 billion in money that belongs to the people of D.C. that they’re holding that D.C. could use to hire more police.

ABC’s Martha Raddatz felt the need to push back on the idea that Trump is abusing his power, “Well, let’s talk about that. You call it -- you call it this power grab that he’s -- a move of a dictator. But the way the law is written, it appears he has the legal authority. And Mayor Bowser conceded that. So, what is the abuse of power here?”

Van Hollen (D-MD) explained:

The abuse of power is claiming that this is an emergency. And everybody who is watching what happens knows that this is not an emergency in Washington, D.C.

So, he is using this technical provision in the law, but I would argue clearly, he’s abusing it to manufacture this -- this emergency. And now he has 30 days in which he can act. At that time, of course, in order to continue to act, he needs Congress to extend it.

It is not a difficult concept. When a president uses a false pretense to exercise their power, that is an abuse of power.

There is no reason for the mainstream media to question whether or not Trump is abusing his power in Washington, DC.

Is there a crime emergency? No? Then, Donald Trump is abusing his power by pretending that one exists.

The exchange on This Week, which airs on a network that settled a bogus lawsuit with Trump, demonstrates how the mainstream press has chosen to ignore Trump’s abuses of power.

Luckily, the American people haven’t sold out democracy, even though the mainstream media seems to have.

