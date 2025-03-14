PoliticusUSA is ad-free because of readers like you. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

How toxic has Elon Musk made Tesla?

An example of what the Tesla brand name has become is what Sen. Mark Kelly said in a video that he posted explaining why he is getting rid of his Tesla.

Kelly said:

Mark Kelly here in Washington, driving to work for the last time in my Tesla. When I bought this thing, I didn't think it was going to become a political issue. Um, every time I get in this car in the last 60 days or so, it reminds me of just how much damage Elon Musk and Donald Trump is doing to our country.

Talking about slashing Social Security, cutting healthcare benefits for poor people, for seniors. It's one bad thing after the next. He's firing veterans. I'm a veteran. So I have a really hard time driving around in this thing. So I think it's time for an upgrade today. So this is going to be my last, last trip in this car.

There were some things I really liked about it. There are things I didn't like about it, but that doesn't matter. What matters is, you know, doing the right thing. I think it's time to get rid of it. Elon Musk kind of turned out to be an asshole, and I don't want to be driving a car built and designed by an asshole.

So, looking forward to my new ride.

Video of Kelly:

There are a few points that Sen. Kelly made that are important. Owning a Tesla has now become political, and for people who don’t think that disabled veterans should be fired from their jobs and that Social Security should be cut, driving around in a Tesla does not match up with the personal values of many Americans.

A car should not be a political statement, but that is what Elon Musk has turned Tesla into.

Unlike a Republican, Kelly did make a big production out of his decision. He didn’t blow up his Tesla like it was a case of Bud Light.

He made a personal choice, and judging from Tesla’s slumping sales and stock price, Sen. Kelly is far from alone.

