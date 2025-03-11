PoliticusUSA is ad-free, corporate-free, and will never bend the knee. You can support our work by becoming a subscriber.

Elon Musk’s Tesla stock had been getting hammered, so Donald Trump tried to use the presidency to boost the stock price first with a post on Truth Social, and then the White House staged an event where Trump picked out a Tesla to “buy.”

Trump spoke from written remarks about Tesla, which you can see here:

A photographer from Getty Images captured a picture of the text that Trump was reading from, and it turned out to be a Tesla sales pitch:

This is what the presidency has become. Donald Trump is a figurehead pitchman who reads whatever text is put in front of him. Trump appears to be nothing more than the face of a billionaire oligarchy that Elon Musk and other billionaires are running.

The presidency is now being used to sell cars.

Out of habit from his first term, some of Trump’s critics have mistakenly placed the focus on stopping Donald Trump, but Trump appears to have been a figurehead going back to his 2024 presidential campaign.

Billionaires like Elon Musk would be thrilled if the American people kept the focus on Trump. Oligarchs thrive when they can operate in darkness.

When lame-duck Trump is gone in 2028, the oligarchs will find a new face to be their front, so it is essential to focus on the people who are making the policies happen like cutting Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, instead of the carnival barking pitchman whose presence is designed to put on a show and distract from what is actually going on.

