Everyone knows the lengths that Trump went to when he tried to overturn the 2020 election that he lost. It would be foolish for Democrats not to plan for Trump to try to do the same thing after he loses the 2026 midterm election and gets turned into a lame duck president.

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With dozens of House seats potentially up for grabs in the November election, Trump can’t meddle in all of those. It is difficult to carry out an election interference effort that involves dozens and dozens of House districts.

The Senate is a different story. It would be much easier for Trump to meddle in a few Senate elections to try to keep the Senate majority in Republican hands. If Democrats were to win control of the House and Senate majorities, Trump’s presidency would definitely be cooked.

This reality is why Senate Democrats have formed an election protection task force that is going to be running a centralized response to any potential Trump election interference.

The Democrats in the Senate aren’t going to wait until Trump acts and file lawsuits after the election. Senate Democrats are game-planning out responses in advance, so that they will be ready for anything that Trump tries.