PoliticusUSA is ad-free and corporate-free because of the support of our readers. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

Senate Democrats are taking the call to resist Trump seriously as the Democrats on the Budget Committee boycotted the meeting to advance the nomination of Russ Vought to be the director of the Office of Management and Budget.

The Senate Budget Committee posted on X:

The Senate Budget Committee just reported to the floor Russ Vought's nomination to be the Director of the Office of Management and Budget. The vote was 11-0, with all Committee Republicans voting yes and no Democrats present.

Budget Committee Democrats called for the vote to be postponed, but after Republicans refused, the Democrats posted:

Budget Committee Democrats are boycotting today's committee vote on Russell Vought's nomination to OMB. We will not vote for someone so clearly unfit for office.

It was a smart and principled move by the Democrats on the committee because it was more than just a protest. By not casting a ballot, Democrats refused to give Vought’s nomination legitimacy.

If Republicans are going to get the architect of Project 2025 confirmed as the OMB Director, they are going to have to do it on their own, and Trump and Senate Republicans will own the damage that Vought causes to the country.

Senate Democrats, it seems are starting to wake up and realize what they are facing. The talk of cooperating when they can has been replaced with boycotts of committee votes and willingness to stand up against what Trump is doing.

Trump is the least popular president at the time of taking office since 1953. Trump doesn’t have a sweeping mandate or the will of the people behind him. Vought will be a disaster for the country as OMB Director, and Democrats are correct in not wanting to have anything to do with his nomination.

What do you think of the Democratic Budget Committee boycott? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Leave a comment