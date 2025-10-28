To say that Republicans have bungled the government shutdown that they have caused would be a massive understatement.

Republicans have a decades-long history of causing government shutdowns, and then not having a clue on how to get out of them.

Traditionally, Republicans have caused the shutdown, then waited for Democrats to bail them out.

In 2025, Democrats are taking a stand on healthcare and demanding that Republicans use their control of the federal government to figure it out.

SNAP and WIC funding expires on November 1. The Trump administration, by its own USDA guidance, has the authority to use a $5 billion emergency fund to fund SNAP. So far, they have refused to do it, and have offered no other solution.

The looming SNAP crisis is getting attention, and Senate Democrats just turned up the heat on Trump, Johnson, and Thune with new legislation that would require SNAP and WIC to be funded.

Republicans know that all these deadlines are coming, yet they consistently get outmaneuvered by Democrats.

The latest Democratic move is to introduce the Keep SNAP and WIC Funded Act of 2025.