PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Margaret Park's avatar
Margaret Park
24m

Excellent. Whole bill needs to go, but that provision was horible.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Caryn Allen's avatar
Caryn Allen
23m

What about the devastating cuts to Americans healthcare?

Why do billionaires, mega-millionaires and corporations need tax cuts anyway? How greedy it is to take from the poor and middle class to serve these horrible rich and entitled people!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sarah Jones & Jason Easley
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture