Trump and Senate Majority Leader John Thune are conspiring to try to kill the bill to compel the release of the Epstein files in the Senate after it passes the House, likely with an overwhelming amount of support.

Democrats in the Senate do not have the discharge petition tool to force votes on legislation, and the plan cooked up by Mike Johnson and John Thune appears to be for the House to pass the bill, and Thune to bury it in the Senate.

Speaker Johnson said while speaking to reporters on Tuesday morning:

So what am I to do as a leader in a situation like this? I call my counterpart in the Senate, Leader Thune, and I talked to him through this and shared our deep concerns.

And of course, they share those concerns as well. And so I’m very confident that when this moves forward in the process, if and when it is processed in the Senate, which there’s no certainty that will be, they will take the time methodically to do what we have not been allowed to do in the House to amend this discharge petition and to make sure that these protections are there.

Republicans are trying to run out the clock to make this legislation go away.

Senate Democrats aren’t going to play along.

