As soon as Trump flipped his position on the House vote to release the Epstein files, it was an omen that Republicans had a plan to kill the legislation that would force the Department of Justice to release the files.

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said on Monday that he never tried to kill the Epstein files discharge petition, which is laughable, because Johnson kept the House closed and delayed the swearing in of the member who became the 218th vote on the discharge petition for nearly two months.

Republicans are trying to bury the Epstein scandal in the hope that time will make it go away.

Trump fought and tried until the final moment to pressure one of the four Republicans who had signed the petition to remove their names. None of them budged, because Trump’s pressure campaign was so suspicious that it caused the House Republicans to dig in more.

The president is heading for a massive defeat in the House, but Trump and Mike Johnson had a backup plan.

They are turning to Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) to kill the legislation that would compel the DOJ to release the files.

Trump said he would sign the bill if it came to his desk, even though he knew it never would.

While speaking to reporters ahead of the House vote, Speaker Johnson made it clear that the fix is in.

While speaking to reporters, Johnson said that he has enlisted Thune in the Epstein files cover-up.

