Senate Republicans came out of a closed-door meeting on the tax cuts bill, saying that they wanted to reduce the SNAP cuts, and were not sure how the issues of tax cuts and Medicaid would be structured. They are also making changes to the SALT deduction.

CNN’s Manu Raju posted on X:

GOP senators emerge from meeting on Trump’s big bill but say details lacking on how tax overhaul and Medicaid cuts would be structured. Boozman indicated changes would be made to pare back House’s SNAP provisions to lessen burden on states. Also SALT cap likely to be reduced.

…

Rs say timeframe for phaseout of some green energy tax credits would be changed — but contend it won’t have much of an impact on overall cost of bill. The goal is to have bill language as soon as next week with vote on the floor by week of June 23rd. But key differences remain.

As we have been writing at PoliticusUSA, the Senate will not rubber stamp the House bill. The Senate bill will contain changes. Those changes are not the modifications that the House passed today. The House passed some modifications to its legislation to keep it in line with the Senate reconciliation process, but the Senate still has not written or agreed on its version of the bill.

The moderate House Republicans located in New York have vowed to use all four of their votes to sink the bill if Senate Republicans reduce the SALT deduction.

If that happens, the bill is dead, and Republicans will have to start over while facing a looming debt ceiling deadline.

Nothing is certain, and there is still time for the American people to act. The”Big Beautiful Bill” is unpopular and with enough of a nudge, it could be defeated.

