The Trump administration has shown zero curiosity about how the most deadly flood in a century was able to occur in the United States in the year 2025.

The reason why the administration is not willing to do some digging and investigate is beginning to emerge, and it is all about DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

CNN reported:

For example, as central Texas towns were submerged in rising waters, FEMA officials realized they couldn’t pre-position Urban Search and Rescue crews from a network of teams stationed regionally across the country.

In the past, FEMA would have swiftly staged these teams, which are specifically trained for situations including catastrophic floods, closer to a disaster zone in anticipation of urgent requests, multiple agency sources told CNN.

But even as Texas rescue crews raced to save lives, FEMA officials realized they needed Noem’s approval before sending those additional assets. Noem didn’t authorize FEMA’s deployment of Urban Search and Rescue teams until Monday, more than 72 hours after the flooding began, multiple sources told CNN.

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) reacted to the CNN report by calling out Noem’s deadly incompetence on Bluesky:

Trump made Kristi Noem his DHS pick even though she had zero experience in any area of homeland security. Noem’s only qualification is that she has spent years as a devoted Trump cheerleader.

Lives could have been potentially saved if Senate Republicans and the seven Senate Democrats who voted to confirm her (Kim, Kaine, Slotkin, Peters, Hassan, Shaheen, and Fetterman) had said no. Kaine and Kim have already publicly regretted their votes for Noem.

Those Senators of both parties who voted for an unqualified DHS nominee deserve blame as well.

Trump won’t get rid of anyone who is loyal to him.

Sen. Wyden was right. It is dangerous to have Kristi Noem running DHS, and it may have gotten kids killed in Texas.

