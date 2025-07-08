PoliticusUSA is independent news that you can depend on to never yield to any special interest or political party. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

The Trump administration loves to claim that they are transparent and accessible, but its about-face and refusal to release information on Jeffrey Epstein have caused people of all political stripes to ask questions.

Video:

A reporter tried to ask Attorney General Pam Bondi about the DOJ’s claim that the Epstein client list does not exist and that they won’t be releasing any more information on the Epstein case, but Trump intercepted the question.

The reporter’s question for Bondi was, “Your memo and release yesterday for Jeffrey Epstein with some lingering mysteries and one of the biggest ones is whether he ever worked for an American foreign intelligence agency. The former labor secretary who is the Miami U.S. Attorney, Alex Acosta, he allegedly said he worked for an intelligence agency. Could you resolve whether or not he did and why there is a minute missing from the jailhouse tape?”

Trump jumped in before AG Bondi could answer, “Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy has been talked about for years. You are asking, we have taxes, this and all of the things. And our people still talking about this guy? This creep? That is unbelievable. Do you want to waste the time, you feel like answering? I cannot believe you are asking a question on Epstein on a time like this when we are having some of the greatest success and also tragedy with what happened in Texas. It just seems like a desecration.”

Every single day, Trump shows the world that there is no such thing as too low when it comes to his behavior. First, Trump gave his administration credit and said that they did a great job after hundreds died in a Texas flash flood.

When he was asked about Jeffrey Epstein, he tried to use the bodies of the dead to shame a reporter for asking a valid question about a drastic shift in DOJ policy on Epstein and information relating to the case.

Donald Trump doesn’t want to talk about Jeffrey Epstein. The president seems to be afraid to discuss Epstein and release the information.

The Biden administration should have known that Trump would bury any information that was damaging to him when he came back into office. Biden should have released everything on Epstein and the Jack Smith investigations before he departed the White House.

The former president chose not to do so, and now the American people are left with a presidential administration that seems to be engaging in a cover-up.

If the administration has nothing to hide, they should release everything. The fact that they abruptly shift policy without justification sends a message that it is impossible for the American people to miss.

