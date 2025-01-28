PoliticusUSA is brought to you ad-free thanks to the support of our subscribers. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

Trump’s federal funding freeze has caused chaos throughout the country. The funding freeze is illegal, and according to Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) state AGs are planning immediate action.

Schumer said at a press conference:

The Trump administration announced a halt to virtually all federal funds across the country. In an instant, Donald Trump has shut off billions, perhaps trillions of dollars that directly support States, cities, towns, schools, hospitals, small businesses, and most of all, American families.

It's a dagger at the heart of the average American family in red states, in blue states, in cities, in suburbs, in rural areas. It is just outrageous. Funds for things like disaster assistance, local law enforcement, rural hospitals, aid to the elderly, food for people in need, all are on the chopping block in this new administration.

Why? They need tax cuts for the ultra-wealthy, and these cuts. They think we'll fund them. Every one of our offices has been deluged with calls from people who are in panic. What is this going to mean? What if I have a hospital that has people on life support? What are we going to do? And just like the January 6th pardons, this decision is lawless, dangerous, destructive, cruel.

It's illegal. It's unconstitutional. I spoke to my Attorney General this morning. She's head of the State Attorneys General Association. They’re going to court right away on this horror.

This plain and simple this is Project 2025 Project 2025 by another name. They knew how unpopular Project 2025 was, but the right wing ideologues are still in control.

So they had to do it in a different way, but it is the same consequences and we'll have the same horrible, negative, overwhelming reaction. From the American people,

Video:

Just like the firing of the IGs, and Trump’s attempt to end birthright citizenship with an executive order, the funding freeze is clearly illegal. Constitutionally speaking, a president does not have discretionary authority over appropriated funds. That power belongs to the legislative branch.

Trump is going to go to court, and he is going to lose. The Supreme Court isn’t going to give Trump the power of the purse.

In my opinion, this funding freeze is really about the debt limit. Trump is trying to put the squeeze on Democrats to raise the debt limit so that he can cut taxes for the wealthy and corporations.

Republicans in Congress can’t agree on how to pay for those tax cuts, so Trump is trying to ransom Democrats into raising the debt limit for him.

It is not going to work, and Trump will own all of the pain and suffering that he is about to cause.

What do you think about the AGs suing Trump over the funding freeze? Give me your opinion in the comments below.

