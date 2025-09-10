PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jill_uss's avatar
jill_uss
1h

Will mainstream media report these findings daily? They sure damaged the Biden administration with daily reports of how expensive everything was from eggs to rent. We'll see if they report it as the Republicans spin the narrative every day.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Victoria Gasaway's avatar
Victoria Gasaway
1h

I think - and fervently hope - that Pres. Stupido will go to hell. I don't mean that figuratively either. I mean literally go to hell and sit alongside Rush and Epstein - sooner rather than later!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture