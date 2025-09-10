PoliticusUSA is your alternative to billionaire-run, knee-bending corporate media. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

A new poll commissioned by Common Cause found that Trump may have led Texas Republicans into a big mistake that has angered the state’s voters. Common Cause commissioned a poll of over 2,000 Texas voters that asked about gerrymandering, and the recent Republican mid-decade gerrymandering of the state at the urging of Donald Trump.

The highlights from the poll could be some bad news for Republicans:

An overwhelming majority of voters in Texas (74%) support independent commissions made up of ordinary citizens to draw district lines instead of state lawmakers. This includes support from 68% of Republican voters, 77% of independent voters, and 67% of Donald Trump voters.

Fifty-five percent of Texans reject mid-decade redistricting. Breakdown by party ID is as follows: Republicans - 44% oppose and 34% support; independent or no affiliation - 60% oppose and 27% support; Democratic voters - 67% oppose and 28% support.

Seventy-three percent of Texans support Congress banning maps that favor one political party while 62% support Congress banning mid-decade redistricting. This includes majorities of Donald Trump voters and Republicans.

Congressional experts only put three of the five seats that Republicans gerrymandered as likely to flip to the GOP. The other two are swing districts that Democrats could keep, so it is very possible that Texas Republicans alienated voters in the state and won’t get the five seats that they redrew the map to obtain.

Voters don’t like gerrymandering. Voters don’t want gerrymandering, and in Texas, Republicans could end up paying a severe price in the 2026 election for their actions.

The Texas gerrymander relies on Hispanics continuing to support Trump, but Trump’s approval rating has plummeted with Hispanic voters.

The gerrymandering could backfire in Texas, and if it does, Republicans will only have Donald Trump to blame.

