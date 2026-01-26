Congressional Republicans were happy to stay silent and get in line with the Trump administration after an ICE agent murdered Renee Good in Minneapolis. They either turned a blind eye or echoed the administration’s lies and misinformation about the shooting of Good, but after Alex Pretti was shot and killed by border patrol agents, something changed.

Sen. John Curtis (R-UT) posted on X:

You’ve trusted me, and maintaining that trust matters. I’ve worked hard to be your eyes, ears, and voice. We must have a transparent, independent investigation into the Minnesota shooting, and those responsible—no matter their title—must be held accountable. Officials who rush to judgment before all the facts are known undermine public trust and the law-enforcement mission.

I disagree with Secretary Noem’s premature DHS response, which came before all the facts were known and weakened confidence. I will be working with a bipartisan group of senators to demand real oversight and transparency, including supporting calls from RandPaul for leaders of these operations to testify, so trust can be restored and justice served.

There is no universe in which John Curtis would be considered a liberal, or a “radical leftist” in Trump speak, so his statement revealed the vast cracks that are forming among Republicans over the administration’s response to the Pretti killing.

If we dig a little deeper, the answer to the question of why Republicans are breaking with the Trump administration is revealed.

Read more below.