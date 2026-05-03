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Sandy's avatar
Sandy
1h

The republicans have dug their own graves. Thoughts and prayers morons !!

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Sky Blue's avatar
Sky Blue
40m

What DECADES of HISTORY have shown us ALL...

THAT IS what ALWAYS happens when you put trump in charge!!

ALL those years of the GOP saying we should put a businessman in as president and run the company as a business was bullshit then, and is STILL bullshit NOW!

A business ONLY defers to its chairman of the board, trump ,and it's board members...which means the rich oligarchs!!

It's certainly doesn't defer to We The People!

The GOP FINALLY got what it wanted ALL these years...AND was sold a line of goods by the con man, trump.

Because trump is NOT a team player AT ALL...and trump has NO LOYALTY to ANYONE ELSE EVER.

trump WILL go DOWN and take maga trumpism with him!

It's going a matter of time now...

Tick Tock Tick Tock Tick Tock 💣🤯

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