The American People Aren't Buying The GOP's Tax Cuts BS Anymore
Trump and his party were planning on running on tax cuts in the midterm election, but skyrocketing prices have caused the American people to see through the tax cut smokescreen in 2026.
Republicans based their entire midterm election strategy on massive tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations disguised as no taxes on tips and no taxes on Social Security.
Trump and his party thought that they could fool the American people, but experts warned them, even before they passed the tax cuts, that counting on tax returns as a campaign strategy was going to fail, because high inflation would eat up any increase in tax returns that people might receive.
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The Iran war has caused gas prices to reach a five-year high, and the increase has come so quickly that comparisons are being drawn to the energy crisis of the 1970s.
The result is that voters see no taxes on tips and respond with a resounding “So what?” No taxes on Social Security have been met with, “Who cares?”
Something even worse than a failed campaign strategy is unfolding.
The American people are rejecting the Republican Party’s economic ideology on taxes.
The latest Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll found:
Americans disapprove of his handling of the situation with Iran by 66 percent to 33 percent. His rating on the economy has declined by seven points, to 34 percent, as gas prices have spiked. His approval rating on inflation has fallen five points in that time to 27 percent and his lowest rating comes on perceptions of his handling of the general cost of living, with 23 percent approving vs. 76 percent disapproving.
The whole midterm election campaign for Republicans was supposed to be based on immigration and taxes. Trump is negative on both issues.
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On taxes, just 38% Americans approve how the president has handled taxes. Sixty one percent of respondents disapprove. That is a net approval rating of (-23) on taxes.
The high disapproval on taxes indictates that the American people aren’t being fooled by the tax cuts for the rich, and crumbs for everyone else approach that Republicans have been using for nearly half a century.
The con isn’t working anymore. Many Americans now understand that the only thing trickling down to them are higher prices.
By pushing Republican economic ideology to the extreme, Trump has done one favor for the American people. He has opened their eyes to the fraud behind Republican tax cut math.
What do you think? Let me know in the comments below.
The republicans have dug their own graves. Thoughts and prayers morons !!
What DECADES of HISTORY have shown us ALL...
THAT IS what ALWAYS happens when you put trump in charge!!
ALL those years of the GOP saying we should put a businessman in as president and run the company as a business was bullshit then, and is STILL bullshit NOW!
A business ONLY defers to its chairman of the board, trump ,and it's board members...which means the rich oligarchs!!
It's certainly doesn't defer to We The People!
The GOP FINALLY got what it wanted ALL these years...AND was sold a line of goods by the con man, trump.
Because trump is NOT a team player AT ALL...and trump has NO LOYALTY to ANYONE ELSE EVER.
trump WILL go DOWN and take maga trumpism with him!
It's going a matter of time now...
Tick Tock Tick Tock Tick Tock 💣🤯