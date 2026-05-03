Republicans based their entire midterm election strategy on massive tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations disguised as no taxes on tips and no taxes on Social Security.

Trump and his party thought that they could fool the American people, but experts warned them, even before they passed the tax cuts, that counting on tax returns as a campaign strategy was going to fail, because high inflation would eat up any increase in tax returns that people might receive.

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The Iran war has caused gas prices to reach a five-year high, and the increase has come so quickly that comparisons are being drawn to the energy crisis of the 1970s.

The result is that voters see no taxes on tips and respond with a resounding “So what?” No taxes on Social Security have been met with, “Who cares?”

Something even worse than a failed campaign strategy is unfolding.

The American people are rejecting the Republican Party’s economic ideology on taxes.

The latest Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll found:

Americans disapprove of his handling of the situation with Iran by 66 percent to 33 percent. His rating on the economy has declined by seven points, to 34 percent, as gas prices have spiked. His approval rating on inflation has fallen five points in that time to 27 percent and his lowest rating comes on perceptions of his handling of the general cost of living, with 23 percent approving vs. 76 percent disapproving.

The whole midterm election campaign for Republicans was supposed to be based on immigration and taxes. Trump is negative on both issues.

On taxes, just 38% Americans approve how the president has handled taxes. Sixty one percent of respondents disapprove. That is a net approval rating of (-23) on taxes.

The high disapproval on taxes indictates that the American people aren’t being fooled by the tax cuts for the rich, and crumbs for everyone else approach that Republicans have been using for nearly half a century.

The con isn’t working anymore. Many Americans now understand that the only thing trickling down to them are higher prices.

By pushing Republican economic ideology to the extreme, Trump has done one favor for the American people. He has opened their eyes to the fraud behind Republican tax cut math.

What do you think? Let me know in the comments below.

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