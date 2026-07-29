Todd Blanche is Trump’s nominee to be the next Attorney General. Todd Blanche is the acting Attorney General and Trump’s former defense lawyer. The Blanche nomination is caught up in an increasingly tense civil war between Senate Republicans and the president.

Here is where Blanche’s nomination currently stands, according to NBC News’s Sahil Kapur:

Todd Blanche’s AG committee vote is tomorrow morning — he still doesn’t have the votes. CORNYN & TILLIS are demanding a written change to Trump’s IRS settlement that led to the weaponization fund. Without that, Tillis tells me he’ll deny quorum & force delay. Rs need every vote.

Remember that 1/6 insurrectionist trust fund that Trump tried to make a reality?

Sen. John Cornyn wants it gone. Cornyn wants it put in writing that the 1/6 slush fund is dead and won’t be coming back.

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So far, the Trump administration has refused to put anything in writing, so Cornyn is holding out and refusing to vote for Blanche.

Senate Republicans are set to leave Washington for a month after this week, so if the Blanche confirmation doesn’t happen this week, it gets even closer to not happening at all.

But there is much, much more to this bad blood than the Blanche nomination.