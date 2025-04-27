PoliticusUSA is ad-free and never bending the knee, so please support us by becoming a subscriber.

Democrats are frustrated that their party isn’t doing more to message against Trump, but an example of the challenges that Democrats are facing played out on CNN on Sunday morning, as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was interviewed on CNN’s State Of The Union.

Watch how Bash ignores Schumer’s criticisms of Trump and Trump’s failing presidency, but asks about Democrats.

Video:

Here is the transcript:

BASH: He told us explicitly, explicitly, Senator, what he would do during his campaign. He said very specifically what he would do on tariffs and other issues relating to the economy.



And voters still chose him over Democrats. How do you explain that?



SCHUMER: Look, the bottom line is that no one under -- no one realized the chaos. It's not tariffs themselves.



I have been tough on China and there are certain tariffs against China that are appropriate. But what he did was totally chaotic. He turned the whole world against us. Instead of focusing on China and getting the world to join us because they don't like what China does, he imposed tariffs across the board on nation after nation after nation and now they're being allied with China.



In addition, he never told the American people the kinds of tariffs he were imposing across the board, and some of them very, very high, would raise their costs. It's estimated it'll raise the American costs. The family -- American families would have to pay about $4,000 more a year.



The price of food and clothing and gasoline, buying a new car, all would go up dramatically. And so he never leveled with the American people. And no one ever imagined it would be as chaotic and as poorly planned. One person says one thing one day. Another person says another thing the next day.



And another thing that's -- another terrible effect it's having, Dana, on this is that businesses -- I have been all around my state. I have been in six different districts of Republicans, talking to them, talking to the people about tariffs.





And small businesses, medium-sized businesses and large businesses are frozen even -- because they don't know what Trump will do next. And that's heading us into a recession. And what does a recession mean to the average family? You could lose your job. Harder to get a new job. Costs go up.



So the American people are furious. The promises Trump made are far different than how it's been effectuated. And that's why his 100 days are a disaster.



BASH: Let me turn to your party, the Democratic Party, and where you are right now in the quest to try to overtake Republicans certainly in the short term in the midterms.



Republicans have been facing a lot of heated town halls, but also Democrats have been as well. And there's a lot of frustration towards members of your party, not just from voters, but we're even hearing it from members of your own caucus.



Bash even went so far as to claim that Democrats are facing angry voters at town halls too, which is a false comparison.

Each time Schumer tried to talk about how Trump was failing, Bash countered with a negative question about Democrats and the Democratic Party.

No matter how one feels about Chuck Schumer, he was making the argument against Trump, but it was clear that the mainstream media didn’t want to hear it.

Democrats have ignored the pleas of those around them for decades to invest in their own media. Democrats have no Fox News. Corporate-owned MSNBC caved to Trump in many ways, like other mainstream media.

Because Democrats refuse to build their own media, this is what they get when they to get their message out on corporate media that is so afraid of Trump that they refuse to acknowledge reality.

The American people need the biggest media outlets to step up and deliver the truth about this administration. Instead, large billion-dollar media companies won’t acknowledge that Trump is being rejected by the American people and failing.

It is not always about the message. It is also about the media barriers that block Democrats from being heard.

