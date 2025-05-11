PoliticusUSA will say what the mainstream media won’t. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

Donald Trump is planning on accepting a luxury jet from Qatar that he will use as Air Force One while in office. The plane will become Trump’s private property and be transferred to his presidential library foundation. To avoid taxes, the plane isn’t going to his library but will become the property of the foundation.

The Emoluments Clause of the Constitution makes it clear that what Trump is planning to do is illegal, “No Title of Nobility shall be granted by the United States: And no Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under them, shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State.”

The Trump administration, led by AG Pam Bondi, has come up with mumbo-jumbo to justify looking the other way as the President Of The United States appears to take a bribe.

The mainstream media is completely failing to call out such obvious corruption.

Here is what The New York Times posted on X:

Breaking News: President Trump plans to accept a luxury Boeing 747 from Qatar that he will use as Air Force One and will keep using after he leaves office. The plan raises substantial ethical issues.

We’re past ethical issues on this one.

ABC News broke the story, and here is how they framed it, “The highly unusual -- unprecedented -- arrangement is sure to raise questions about whether it is legal for the Trump administration, and ultimately, the Trump presidential library foundation, to accept such a valuable gift from a foreign power.”

Unusual and unprecedented are accurate terms, but the term that is missing is corrupt. The media’s decision to diminish the corruption by using the term gift is a gigantic part of the problem.

This isn’t a gift. It is a clearly illegal bribe. It isn’t a present. It’s a bribe. Qatar is not giving Trump a luxury jet because they think he’s a great guy. They want something in return.

If Democrats take back control of the House next year, they now have their top issue to investigate, and even if impeachment is destined to go nowhere, there will be loud calls for an impeachment investigation into a president who is by accounts taking bribes, even if the biggest media outlets in the United States are too afraid to say it.

