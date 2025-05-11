PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christine Demick's avatar
Christine Demick
21m

It's a bribe. The family of grifters are behind the scene. Kushner behind the scene and Bondi front and center.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Virginia Ruth Cheney's avatar
Virginia Ruth Cheney
14m

Just more of the same. And the same will be done about it by our Congress and judicial system. We are under water in a sea of corruption happening in broad daylight.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture