Joe Biden will be leaving office in eight days, but he has faced a hostile corporate that has demonstrated their ability to take any issue and find a way to blame this president and his administration while not treating Republicans with the same scrutiny.

The latest example of this behavior happened on ABC’s This Week when Jon Karl asked FEMA Director Deanne Criswell, “ And then we've seen the images of the C 130 aircraft, military aircraft that drops that fire retardant on the fires. Two of those are in action as far as I understand, but there were more, several more aircraft that had been positioned out of the state because fire season was considered over, obviously not over. How much has that hindered the efforts, having those aircraft out of state?”

Director Criswell responded:

Well, I think, you know, what you said is that the fire season is not over. I mean, we now have a year-round fire season. We do have a peak of fire season. And again, the folks at the NFC, they work all year long to make sure that we have resources that are pre-positioned, and they're also making sure they're ready for the next big fire.

Again, remember the biggest challenge in the first few days from what I was briefed was the fact that the winds were so intense that they couldn't bring them in. When I was there on Thursday and Friday, I saw numerous aircraft that were flying around. But we're also talking about a very small space from the air, and we got to make sure that those aircraft are safe.

They can only put so much in the in the air at that one time. And so again, those incident commanders, they're making the right choices based on what they think is needed at that moment to protect the people but protect their first responders as well.

Video:

Biden has mobilized federal resources and delivered a comprehensive effort to support local officials in their battle against the fires.

Wildfires are not predictable as to where they will ignite or, in some cases, where an arsonist may strike. Karl’s question is basically asking why the Biden administration didn’t have psychic powers to know where the fires would ignite in advance.

The one thing that won’t be missed when President Biden leaves office is the mentality in much of the media to blame the current president for everything.

The American people should expect the corporate press to hold Donald Trump to the same standard, but as Trump’s first term demonstrated, that is not likely to happen because it is difficult to hold power to account with knees bent in subservience.

