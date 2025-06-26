PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Thompson's avatar
Mark Thompson
1hEdited

Fuck the NY Times and its chickenshit owner. Triple that for Jeff Bezos and his emasculation of the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal, plus all the other billionaires controlling our media. Our country may not survive their takeover.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
JUDI MASTROIANNI's avatar
JUDI MASTROIANNI
1h

They deserve everything they get for sane washing his bullshit.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
29 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture