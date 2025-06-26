PoliticusUSA is independent media that delivers the news you can use, so please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

Trump has demanded retractions and apologies via his lawyer from The New York Times and CNN over the stories reporting that the bombing of Iran failed, but The Times said no.

The Times reported:

In a letter to The Times, a personal lawyer for the president said the newspaper’s article had damaged Mr. Trump’s reputation and demanded that the news organization “retract and apologize for” the piece, which the letter described as “false,” “defamatory” and “unpatriotic.”

The Times, in a response on Thursday, rejected Mr. Trump’s demands, noting that Trump administration officials had subsequently confirmed the existence of the report, issued by the Defense Intelligence Agency, and its findings. “No retraction is needed,” the paper’s lawyer, David McCraw, wrote in a letter.

“No apology will be forthcoming,” he added. “We told the truth to the best of our ability. We will continue to do so.”

The New York Times doesn’t deserve praise for doing what used to be the bare minimum response to baseless retraction and apology demands. There is no reason for the NYT and CNN to apologize. Trump has still provided no evidence that the reported stories were wrong.

It is a predictable turn of events. The New York Times spent the 2024 campaign tilting its coverage toward Donald Trump, despite the editors' endorsement of Harris. They employ several reporters with close connections to Trump World, and now the person that corporate media thought would save their businesses is trying to destroy them.

Donald Trump doesn’t believe in a free press. Trump uses the threat of lawsuits to silence the media from reporting information that he doesn’t want the American people to know.

CNN is also refusing to retract and apologize, but they have also done damage to press freedom by bending the knee to Trump, so it is convenient that they find their principles when Frankenstein comes to destroy their village.

There should be no sympathy for CNN or NYT. They are a big part of the reason why the country is in the current mess, and some would suggest that they deserve whatever consequences come their way for being so willing to help Trump.

What do you think of CNN and The New York Times refusing to retract and apologize to Trump? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Leave a comment