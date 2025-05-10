PoliticusUSA is independent news you can rely on, but we need your support, so please consider becoming a subscriber.

The core of the Trump administration’s abuse of power involves immigration. The current administration seems to be under the impression that they have unlimited power over immigration policy.

The arrest of a Wisconsin judge, the mayor of Newark, and the illegal kidnapping of legal immigrants are all related to immigration.

The latest incident happened as some House Democrats were protesting the reopening of an ICE detention center by the Trump administration.

Video shows ICE agents getting physical with the members of Congress, but the Trump administration is threatening to arrest the Democrats.

Axios reported:

The lawmakers involved in the incident: Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.), Rob Menendez (D-N.J.) and LaMonica McIver (D-N.J.).

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said in a CNN interview on Saturday morning that "there will likely be more arrests coming."

We actually have body camera footage of these members of Congress assaulting these ICE enforcement officers, including body slamming a female ICE officer," she added.

McLaughlin said there is an "ongoing investigation" and that arresting the lawmakers is "definitely on the table."

However, Democrats have reviewed the security footage and say that the Trump administration is lying. It was the members of Congress who were assaulted by the officer. A spokesperson for Rep. Watson Coleman said that the Democrats were surprised that the footage was released because it shows that the administration is lying.

The Trump administration is clearly trying to intimidate members of Congress to prevent them from conducting their constitutional duty of oversight over the executive branch.

It is doubtful that any member of Congress will be arrested, but if they were, the case would be quickly thrown out of court based on the video footage and the fact that members of Congress have immunity for duties undertaken as part of their oversight responsibilities.

The thuggery seems endless. Since this administration is failing, they are getting even more extreme in trying to silence those who are criticizing them, but with each undemocratic move, they are only making the resolve stronger of those who are fighting back.