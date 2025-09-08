The US Open Tried To Blackout Trump Getting Booed, But It Didn't Work
Before Trump attended the men's final at the US Open and got booed multiple times, the US Open asked broadcasters not to show Trump getting booed.
Donald Trump pulled off the rare feat of being an incumbent president who got booed multiple times at a sporting event that he was attending.
Trump and his family were booed every single time they were shown on the screen at the US Open.
However, viewers watching at home didn’t get to see the booing because the tournament asked broadcasters not to show Trump being booed.
An email sent to broadcasters by organisers reveals that the 79-year-old will be shown on screen during the singing of the national anthem ahead of the match.
The message adds: “We ask all broadcasters to refrain from showing any disruptions or reactions in response to the president’s attendance in any capacity.”
Trump was booed at least twice, and the second booing was louder than the first. This also might be the first time that a sitting president had to use the anthem has cover to prevent being booed out of the building.
The organizers had good reason to worry that Trump would be booed. The last time he attended the tournament in 2015, Trump was booed, but since Trump has never been one to take a hint, he keeps showing up where he is obviously not wanted by many of the other spectators.
