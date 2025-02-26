PoliticusUSA depends upon the support of readers like you. Please consider becoming a subscriber.

The House of Representatives is the political front line. One of the ways to understand how a new president and administration are faring in the minds of voters is to watch how the members of the president’s party in the House handle their interactions with constituents.

On this front, things are going badly for Republicans.

NBC News reported:

House Republicans are becoming weary and wary of in-person town hall meetings after a number of lawmakers have faced hometown crowds angry about the Trump administration’s push to slash government programs and staffing.

Party leaders suggest that if lawmakers feel the need to hold such events, they do tele-town halls or at least vet attendees to avoid scenes that become viral clips, according to GOP sources.

A GOP aide said House Republican leaders are urging lawmakers to stop engaging in them altogether.

If they feel the “need” to interact with voters?

These people are REPRESENTATIVES. Their job is to interact with their constituents and represent them.

Instead, House Republicans are being told to go hide because only bad things can happen right now if they interact with the people who will determine their fate next year.

The wheels have completely fallen off, and Republicans haven’t even been in charge of the House and Senate for two months.

Trump’s policies are so unpopular that they have sent House Republicans into hiding.

Any political party that hides from the voters is destined to lose the next election.

Voters want Republicans to deal with inflation and high prices. Instead, they are allowing Trump and Musk to wreck the federal government and lay off veterans.

This is a complete disaster. As long as inflation and costs remain high, there is nowhere for Trump and Republicans to hide that will be politically safe.

Voters are angry and will take out their anger on House Republicans.

What do you think of Republicans refusing to do town halls? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

