The Trump administration currently has multiple situations brewing where they are attempting to either dodge responsibility for their actions or deny reports about their activities.

The White House is trying to blame Joe Biden for the shooting of two West Virginia National Guard members who Trump deployed by a person from Afghanistan whom Trump granted asylum to.

PoliticusUSA’s news and opinions are 100% independent. Support us by becoming a subscriber.

The second problem is a military strike in the Caribbean, where Secretary of Defense Hegseth ordered military action against a boat that the administration thought was carrying drugs, and when there were survivors from the first strike, Hegseth ordered a second strike to kill them.

All the administration has mustered in their own defense on the Hegseth story is to call it fake news, which is as good as a confirmation of its accuracy in Trump speak.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) pointed out on Sunday that the story might be even worse than an illegal military strike.

Van Hollen was asked on ABC’s This Week, “So let me ask you about that “Washington Post” report on the -- on the attack on that Venezuelan alleged drug boat. What do you make of what happened there? Do you think there was a war crime committed?”

The senator from Maryland answered, “I think it’s very possible there was a war crime committed. Of course, for it to be a war crime, you have to accept the Trump administration’s whole construct here.”

Story and video continue below.