PoliticusUSA is an ad-free, reader-supported, independent media that depends on readers like you. To support our work, please consider becoming a subscriber.

At the first stop on his national fight oligarchy tour, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) vowed to go to every corner of the nation to fight for democracy and to battle against cuts to the social safety net and tax cuts for billionaires.

According to the Sanders political team, the venue exceeded its capacity of 2,600 and 800 people had to watch from an overflow room.

Sen. Sanders announced the crowd size, “Let me thank the more than 3,400 people of Omaha who joined us tonight to stand together in the fight against oligarchy and authoritarianism. Together, we can stop the Republicans from gutting Medicaid, cutting taxes for the ultra-wealthy, and passing a reconciliation bill that encapsulates the value system of greed."

In case you missed it, watch the whole rally:

Bernie Sanders Has A Strategy To Target Swing District Republicans

Sen. Sanders also made the connection between oligarchy and the Republican plans to cut taxes for the wealthy and corporations.

Sanders is mobilizing his supporters to target swing district Republicans to defeat the tax cuts for the rich.

Sen. Sanders said:

It turns out that in the House of Representatives, there is right now a reality where Republicans have a very, very slim majority. Republicans have, as I recall, 218 members.

Democrats have 215. They have a three vote majority. That is not much. If two Republicans go to the Speaker of the House and say, Mr. Speaker, No way am I going to betray my constituents. No way am I going to make massive cuts in Medicaid and other programs to give tax breaks to billionaires.

If two Republicans do it, that terrible bill is defeated.

And what I'm asking you to do is make sure that your congressman, Mr. Bacon, is one of those two Republicans.

Now is the time for grassroots activism. Trump’s oligarchs have the money, but the majority of the people have the numbers. If enough people get loud and get involved, Trump, Republicans, and the oligarchs will be defeated.

These people got into power because the opposition did not show up in large enough numbers in 2024.

If the American people don’t make that mistake again, the oligarchs will lose.

What do you think about the Fight Oligarchy rally? Share your opinion in the comments below.

Leave a comment