House Republicans have unveiled Speaker Mike Johnson and Donald Trump’s clean CR to keep the government open, and they have a big problem.

It was immediately trashed by the two most important in the appropriations process.

The Senate has lagged behind the House in resistance, but Sen. Patty Muray (D-WA) the Vice Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, hammered the resolution:

The House Democratic Appropriations Committee ranking member Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) posted on X:

I strongly oppose this full-year continuing resolution, which is a power grab for the White House and further allows unchecked billionaire Elon Musk and President Trump to steal from the American people. My Republican colleagues have handed power to an unelected billionaire.

…

Reading the CR bill text now. Republicans are zeroing out the Toxic Exposures Fund (to care for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances) on October 1. They cut $23 billion from their own bill they passed last year. You can’t make this stuff up.

There is a difference between the House and Senate Democratic positions. In the Senate, they are willing to postpone a government shutdown for a month, but House Democrats want legislation to stop Elon Musk, or they are voting no.

Trump and Johnson thought that Democrats would go along with funding the government for a year while Elon Musk is dismantling federal agencies and firing federal workers.

Senate Democrats still aren’t there yet. This issue isn’t about the budgetary process. It is about getting Elon Musk out of the federal government.

The mainstream media is starting to catch on that the government is about to run out of funding this week. It is up to Republicans to figure out how they will keep the government open because Democrats aren’t going to play along.

