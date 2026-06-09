The White House wants questions about Trump’s health to go away. Trump wants the country to believe that his health is perfect, but this president keep showing in public that his health is clearly not perfect and there are legitimate questions that need to be asked about the soon to be 80 year old’s fitness to do the job of president.

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After Trump tried to make a dramatic exit and walk off an interview on Meet The Press, but he struggled to maintain his balance and seemed to limp, the president followed up that concerning display by appearing to fall asleep in the middle of a loud and rowdy Madison Square Garden where the New York Knicks were facing the San Antonio Spurs.

Clip of Trump catching some nappy time, like all presidents do when they are out in public:

By his own admission, Trump has been screened for dementia four times in less than two years, and he is taking annual physicals twice as often as any previous president.

There is something, or many things, clearly wrong with this president, and it wasn’t for the White House and the president insisting on telling the American people nothing, this might not be such a big story, but members of Congress are increasingly asking questions and demanding answers from the White House.

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) posed questions about Trump’s health to reporters on Tuesday.