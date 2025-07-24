PoliticusUSA is 100% supported by readers like you. There are no billionaires looking over our shoulders, corporations, or political parties, but we need your help to stay independent. Please keep us strong by becoming a subscriber.

None of it had to be this way. That’s the point that the American people should remember as the nation continues to go deeper into the Epstein files rabbit hole.

The scandal blew up when Donald Trump ordered his Attorney General to reverse course and proclaim that there was no Epstein client list, and no more files would be released.

The official Trump spin on this is that it was Bondi’s decision to kill the Epstein files to protect Epstein’s victims and the people mentioned in the documents from hearsay, but it looks like Bondi has positioned as Trump’s human shield and the person who will eventually take the fall.

When The Wall Street Journal published its latest Epstein bombshell, it was proof of a cover-up at the White House, but the cover-up began when Trump ordered his administration to reverse course on the Epstein files.

According to Politico, even Donald Trump knows where this is all heading:

Trump has ruminated about the Epstein fallout for weeks. “They’re going to accuse me of some funny business,” he said recently in the Oval Office, according to a Republican close to the White House who personally heard the president make these comments. Trump again maintained his distance from Epstein’s criminal behavior, but lamented: “They’re going to fuck me anyways.”

As usual, Trump is playing the innocent victim, and he seems oblivious to the reality that he created this scandal.

Donald Trump campaigned on releasing the Epstein files. His administration made promises about releasing the files, but when the president found out that the files were a political ticking time bomb for him, they had to disappear.

Trump 2.0 is a weaker creature than during his first term.

Trump is term limited and that ticking clock means that his shelf life is constantly diminishing. Outside of people who have to worry about what he can do with the presidency right now, Donald Trump is a declining force.

As the House is setting up hearings for the Epstein files in August, the scandal is set to dominate summer.

The media or Democrats didn’t ‘F’ Donald Trump. Donald Trump F-ed himself.

