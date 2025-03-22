PoliticusUSA is ad-free and 100% supported by readers like you. To support our work, become a subscriber.

On Friday, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Donald Trump appeared in the Oval Office to attack The New York Times for their report that Elon Musk was set to get a secret briefing from Hegseth about the US war plan if there was ever a conflict with China.

Trump said, “Well, it's all the news that's not fit to print. They have fake sources, or they don't have sources I think they make most of it up, but this was a made up story by The New York Times. I call it the failing. It's a failing newspaper it's failing and they shouldn't do that they really are the enemy of the people and something else.”

Trump and his administration are pathological liars, so their protests suggested that the Times story was likely true.

What the administration is doing next seems like more confirmation.

Bloomberg News reported:

The Pentagon has initiated an investigation incorporating polygraph tests to hunt down leakers after Elon Musk called for the prosecution of any Defense Department officials spreading “maliciously false information” about his dealings with the military.

In response to accusations surrounding Musk’s recent visit to the Pentagon, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s chief of staff, Joe Kasper, called for an investigation into “unauthorized disclosures” of national security information with those found responsible to “be referred to the appropriate criminal law enforcement entity for criminal prosecution.”

How can there be a leaker if the story is fake?