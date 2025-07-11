PoliticusUSA is independent news that you can trust. Please consider supporting our work by becoming a subscriber.

The majority of the American people have turned on Trump’s immigration policy, and no longer support it.

The administration is not taking it well that the issue on which Trump thought he got elected is now a major weakness.

Trump border czar Tom Homan went on Fox News and first tried to blame the media for the public turning against the right-wing deportation agenda.

Homan said:

The working men and women of ICE are doing is incredible. We are looking for over 300,000 missing children. We have already found 10,000. Have you heard that anywhere? No, the media is simply not covering it. Look, this should be a nonpartisan issue.

Arresting public safety threats and national security threats, everybody be on the same page on that. Rescuing children, I mean, it should be a nonpartisan issue. Everybody should be in lock step on that. But they're not. The media is lying. The Democrats are -- they don't want President Trump to be successful. I got news for them. We are being successful. Every illegal alien, public safety threat we arrest makes this country safer. Every national security threat we take off the street and deport makes us safer.

Video:

The problem is that the bulk of those being arrested and deported aren’t criminals or national security. They are average people who have done nothing criminally wrong. Remember, illegal entry into the country, overstaying a visa, is a civil offense, not a criminal offense.

According to Homan, the problem is that everybody wants Trump to fail, and that is why America has gone sour on the Trump immigration policy.

There is a group of people who do appear to be violating the law, and Homan admitted that it is the Trump administration.