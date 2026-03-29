Donald Trump is trapped in a quagmire of a war in Iran, and he usual trick of inventing his own reality and trying to sell it to those around him is not working.

Trump has created an economic crisis on top of an international crisis, on top of a country that is teetering on the brink.

In an apparent effort to calm the stock market, Trump has been claiming almost daily that either war that he started with Iran has been won, or would be won soon.

When the financial markets took a dive, Trump claimed that peace negotiations were occurring with Iran, but at the time, there was no evidence that any negotiations with the Iranians who have power were happening.

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On Sunday, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Jim Himes, said that there are no negotiations.

Himes dropped into his answer about funding ICE on CBS’s Face The Nation:

This is not ideological purity. This is basic adherence to the law- yeah, well, okay, so it's all agreed to, let's pass the law which codifies it.

Because you know what, we don't trust the president when he says, okay, no masks any more than we trust him when he says, oh, well, now I'm negotiating with the Iranians when he's not, right?

So if this is so easy, fine, let's codify it into law. But they're not, you know- they're not willing to do that. Now, where Maria's right, and this is important, we have gotten too used to using shutdowns as a mechanism of getting what we want legislatively. And what that implies is that people like TSA agents or folks that work in the federal government for the Department of Agriculture or- don't get paid when one party throws a tantrum, right?

Now, in this case, I happen to believe that the American people- you know are with the Democratic Party and saying you don't get to act like ICE acted in Minneapolis, but we do need to get away from legislating through shutdown that is not consonant with the great country that we are.

Himes just sort of casually dropped in that Trump was lying about negotiating with Iran, but he went into more detail and explained why Trump is lying later in the interview.

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