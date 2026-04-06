When the president announced that he would be holding a press conference on Monday to talk about the Iran war, he did so after the second downed US pilot had been rescued from Iran.

The press conference itself featured nearly an hour of propaganda from Trump and administration officials before a single question was taken from the assembled press.

The administration was trying to sell the war as a success, even though Trump’s claims that the US had already won the war were refuted by the shooting down of an American fighter plane.

The president is not living in reality as evidenced by his claim that the Iranian people want to be bombed.

Trump said:

Yeah, of the regime. Regime. They would be willing to, they would be willing and it’s suffering. They would be willing to suffer that in order to have freedom the Iranians have, and we’ve had numerous intercepts. Please keep bombing bombs that are dropping near their homes. Please keep bombing, do it.

And these are people that are living where the bombs are exploding. And when we leave and we’re not hitting those areas, they’re saying, please come back. Come back. Come. These are the people. I don’t know what they do. All I can tell you is they want freedom. They have lived in a world that you know nothing about.