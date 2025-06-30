PoliticusUSA is independent news that you can trust, so please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

It was announced via a court filing that Donald Trump dropped his lawsuit against The Des Moines Register and former pollster Ann Seltzer over a poll that they conducted in 2024 that showed Kamala Harris leading the state.

The filing stated, “Plaintiffs President Donald J. Trump, Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks, and Former State Senator Bradley Zaun, give notice of their dismissal of this action without prejudice pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 41(1)(A)(i).”

Seltzer and the newspaper didn’t pay Trump $20 million to his “presidential library,” or apologize. The defendants didn’t have to enter into a settlement with Trump/ or give him anything at all.

In fact, Donald Trump got absolutely nothing.

The dropping of the Iowa Poll lawsuit is newsworthy because it shows what can happen when the media doesn’t cave to Trump’s threats and lawsuits.

Trump didn’t get paid off, so he dropped the case, because he knew that there was nothing to it, and he couldn’t win.

Standing up for the First Amendment and not settling bogus lawsuits used to be normal for the media, but a series of corporations bent the knee to Trump and settled lawsuits that they knew were bogus because they wanted to get on Trump’s good side.

The right thing to do in all of these cases has been to tell Trump to go kick rocks. 60 Minutes did nothing wrong, but the parent company of CBS is working out a settlement with Trump because they have a piece of merger business that they need Trump administration approval for.

Big corporations and mainstream media have sold out the First Amendment and journalistic independence to Trump.

The Tribune Company, which owns The Des Moines Register, and Seltzer did not, which is why Trump is walking away with nothing.

Trump's effort to manipulate polling through intimidation has failed, as standing up to the bully once again proves to be the best strategy.

