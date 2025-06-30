PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BrunaCarchedi's avatar
BrunaCarchedi
1h

Nice to see some organizations still have balls!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Deedie Beidler's avatar
Deedie Beidler
1hEdited

TACO RIDES…. Again

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture