PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Hirsch's avatar
Mary Hirsch
33m

Wonderful. There needs to be a more punches to Trump‘s gut.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Thomas Delaney's avatar
Thomas Delaney
28m

The CBO spends at lot of time to analyze legislation and are required to put a cost on the legislation they are very rarely wrong . Most of the MAGA folks have no idea what the CBO responsibilities are. They just listen to TACO Trump.

Also along with the CBO report is the GAO report this is how congress for 50 years gets all the true facts on legislation. But it appears most republicans are ignoring the report.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture