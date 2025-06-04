PoliticusUSA is committed to telling you things in ways that the mainstream media won’t, but to do this, we need your help. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

Another gut punch was delivered to the fate of the “Big Beautiful Bill” on Wednesday as the Congressional Budget Office released its analysis of the House-passed legislation, and the news wasn’t good for Donald Trump and Republican members of Congress.

ABC News reported:

The "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" -- a massive tax and immigration bill to fund much of President Donald Trump's agenda -- could add $2.4 trillion to the deficit over the next decade, according to a new analysis out Wednesday from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

…

The budget office is projecting 10.9 million more people will be uninsured in 2034 because of changes to health care.

The budget office also estimates the bill will cut taxes by $3.7 trillion and cut spending by $1.2 trillion. The CBO has not yet completed an analysis of the macroeconomic effects of the bill.

Everything that Trump and Speaker Mike Johnson are claiming that the bill would do and not do is a lie. The two big claims that Johnson and the Trump White House are making are that no one will lose their health insurance, and the bill will not add to the deficit.

Neither of these claims is true, according to the CBO analysis.

It is too early to say that the overall concept of a Big Beautiful Bill is dead, but the idea that the Senate is going to pass a largely unchanged version of the House bill appears to be toast.

There could be something that may eventually be passed that may be called a Big Beautiful Bill, but it doesn’t look like it will be this bill.

The CBO analysis should be music to the ears of those who are trying to stop the bill, as the “Big Beautiful Bill” has some big beautiful problems that could lead to its legislative demise.

