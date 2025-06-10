PoliticusUSA is media that will say what corporate media won’t. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

Donald Trump went to Fort Bragg, NC, to kick off the Army’s 250th anniversary celebration, and things went off the rails.

Beyond Trump’s now boilerplate rants about “fake news” and rambles that have little to do with anything, the president also said:

A lot of people said, we don't wanna do that. I say, yeah, we do. We don't. We want to show off a little bit. You know, recently, uh, other countries celebrated the victory of World War I. France was celebrating. Really, they were all celebrating. The only one that doesn't celebrate is the USA and with the ones that won the war without us, you'd all be speaking German right now.

Maybe a little Japanese thrown in, but we won the war. And we don't celebrate, but we're gonna celebrate on Saturday and we're gonna celebrate from now on. We're gonna celebrate our greatness and our achievements.

Maybe a little Japanese? For World War I? The US did not fight the Japanese in World War I. This is up there with Trump recently telling the leader of Germany that it was a bad for their country when the Nazis were defeated.

This is only part of what’s going on with Trump. Besides the fact that he struggles to walk up steps, there are allegations that the president no longer knows who he is speaking to.