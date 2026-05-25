Donald Trump could be trying to manipulate the stock market, now that we know that he has done more insider stock trading than all of Congress combined since returning to office.

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Something else appears to be happening. It is my suspicion that Trump isn’t trying to manipulate the price of stocks as much as he is trying to lie to lower the price of oil.

The president’s broken mind is still operating under the mistaken belief that gasoline prices will fall immediately if oil prices drop.

After touting a deal with Iran that the White House claimed could be coming at any time, Trump spent Memorial Day spewing a sea of nonsense that is apparently designed to distract people from the fact that no deal has been announced.

Trump posted on his social media platform (bold is mine):

Negotiations with the Islamic Republic of Iran are proceeding nicely! It will only be a Great Deal for all or, no Deal at all — Back to the Battlefront and shooting, but bigger and stronger than ever before — And nobody wants that! During my discussions on Saturday with President Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, of The United Arab Emirates, Emir Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, and Minister Ali al-Thawadi, of Qatar, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah, of Pakistan, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, of Türkiye, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, of Egypt, King Abdullah II, of Jordan, and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, of Bahrain, I stated that, after all the work done by the United States to try and pull this very complex puzzle together, it should be mandatory that all of these Countries, at a minimum, simultaneously, sign onto the Abraham Accords.

Wait a minute. Weren’t we just told there was a deal coming any moment now?

Republicans have been ripping the deal as bad, and the White House asked Republicans to post support for the deal, which they were dreading doing.

Now, it is maybe there is a deal.

Trump went on to get totally delusional in the rest of his message.