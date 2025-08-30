PoliticusUSA is ad-free and never bending the knee. Please support our work by subscribing.

It was just a year ago when the media and some Democrats were busy pushing Joe Biden out of the 2024 race because he was deemed to be too weak and old to run for another term.

The solution that the media and just enough voters settled on was a declining Donald Trump, who, thanks to Democratic self-created chaos, was able to skate through the 2024 campaign without the mainstream media pointing out that, until a burst in the final few weeks, Trump mostly campaigned one or two days a week.

When on the campaign trail, Trump was showing signs of decline. He got facts wrong. He confused names. He rambled, and his energy level was clearly not what it was in 2016.

In short, Donald Trump looked, sounded, and acted old.

As president for a second time, Trump’s age and decline have become obvious problems that the mainstream media will not speak about.

The rallies are a long-gone thing of the past. Most of Trump's events now take place with him seated behind a desk.

Nobody mentioned it in the media, but Donald Trump hasn’t held a public event since Tuesday, and he has no events scheduled for the Labor Day weekend.

Trump has gone days without being seen in public.

The White House press pool has been posting updates such as this one for Friday, “We have a travel/photo lid as of 5:17 pm. Pool did not physically see the president today.”

There is no record of Presidents Bush, Clinton, or Obama ever vanishing from the public for days on end. When those presidents went somewhere or held no public events, the press was notified as to where they were. If Bush went to clear brush at his ranch in Crawford, TX, the American people were told that the president was going to his ranch and were given the dates.

Even then, Bush was still seen. He didn’t disappear. Clinton was a workaholic who didn’t take many vacations, and Obama rarely took days off, except for a couple of scheduled family vacations each year. One of which was around the Christmas holidays.

Presidents don’t develop strange bruises on their hands, which the White House explained as “handshake bruises” and then disappear.

Trump has never been transparent about his health, and the American people need transparency about the health and wellness of a president.

It isn’t a partisan issue.

There is a sense that something might be happening that the American people aren’t being told.

People age. The American people deserve to know what’s going on. Presidents should not be allowed to disappear, and the fact that Trump did is a major problem that the media should not help to cover up.

