Trump can’t make the Jeffrey Epstein questions go away. He continues to try all of the tricks that he knows, but his own supporters won’t pressure him and demand the release of the Epstein files. The president even called his supporters stupid and tried to blame Democrats, but it didn’t work.

MAGA still wants the Epstein files.

Trump’s newest effort at distraction was to post on Truth Social:

The Washington “Whatever’s” should IMMEDIATELY change their name back to the Washington Redskins Football Team. There is a big clamoring for this. Likewise, the Cleveland Indians, one of the six original baseball teams, with a storied past. Our great Indian people, in massive numbers, want this to happen. Their heritage and prestige is systematically being taken away from them. Times are different now than they were three or four years ago. We are a Country of passion and common sense. OWNERS, GET IT DONE!!!

Trump’s demand is both weird and sad.

It also reveals a great deal about the limitations of Donald Trump's style of politics.

Trump doesn’t have the ability to lift up and bring together.

Donald Trump is America’s tyranny of the minority president, and his hold on power is based on his ability to keep people divided. Trump has exploited cultural fault lines and culture war issues to gain and maintain power.

The answer to why Trump chose now to suddenly demand the return of sports teams' names and mascots that are racial slurs can be found in a different Truth Social post from the president on Sunday morning.

Trump wrote:

My Poll Numbers within the Republican Party, and MAGA, have gone up, significantly, since the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax was exposed by the Radical Left Democrats and, just plain “troublemakers.” They have hit 90%, 92%, 93%, and 95%, in various polls, and are all Republican Party records. The General Election numbers are my highest, EVER! People like Strong Borders, and all of the many other things I have done. GOD BLESS AMERICA. MAGA!

Yeah, Trump was lying. His overall MAGA approval rating doesn’t tell the whole story.

MAGA is split over his handling of the Epstein files, according to a new CBS News Poll:

Just as a divided House can not stand, a divided party will struggle to win the midterm election.

The damage being done will be reflected in congressional races and Republican turnout in 2026, not Trump's approval ratings.

Trump is still trying to do damage control, and he is really sinking to new lows and grasping for anything, including slurring Native Americans, to keep his party together.

