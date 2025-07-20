PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carolyn Crews's avatar
Carolyn Crews
8m

He is freaking because he knows if the people unite he is in trouble!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Carroll Van Horn's avatar
Carroll Van Horn
5m

I don’t think he wrote any of that, because it’s mostly complete sentences and he’s incapable of writing a complete sentence.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture