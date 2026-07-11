Trump just had a physical in May at Walter Reed, where he took a cognitive test. The test in May was his fourth cognitive test in less than four years. Trump has now been dementia screened four more times than any president in US history.

In May, Trump posted on Truth Social:

The results of my Physical Examination, taken at Walter Reed Military Medical Center, and just released, were extremely good. Unlike other U.S. Presidents, none of whom have ever taken an approved, high difficulty, Cognitive Test, I scored a perfect 30 out of 30, considered ‘extreme intelligence.’ Are the Dumocrats really surprised? In fact, this is my fourth such test, all PERFECT or, 120 correct answers out of 120 questions asked! It is very rare that anyone gets a Perfect Score, especially when achieved four times in a row. All people running for President and Vice President should be forced to take high difficulty Cognitive Tests. Congress, and the Dumocrats, should demand it!

PolitiFact fact-checked Trump’s claim that the test demonstrated his extreme intelligence:

“The test measures cognition,” including attention, concentration, language, memory, abstract thinking and calculation skills, said Ziad Nasreddine, a Quebec-based neurologist who created the 10-minute Montreal Cognitive Assessment in 2005. “Cognitive function is correlated with IQ. But the test was not designed to detect the genius level of cognitive performance. It’s meant to reassure that cognitive functions are normal.”

Patients might have to read a list of words and recall them; repeat a list of numbers forward and backward; subtract a one-digit number repeatedly starting from 100; repeat a sentence; draw comparisons between two objects; and know the time of day and their location.

No other president has been cognitively tested, so it is even more alarming that Trump has been tested again for the second time in three months, but it makes sense after Trump claimed at the NATO summit that the US is at war with the Islamic Republic of Japan, and kept calling Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Putin during their meeting.

Trump said that he “just finished another physical,” which suggests that he has been tested again: