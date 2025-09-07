PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JA's avatar
JA
29m

I think he’s an ass-kissing pedophile supporter and protector who knows the American people are getting ripped off and doesn’t give a damn.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Brenda Doherty's avatar
Brenda Doherty
26m

It appears Bessent has forgotten the primary reason for the Revolutionary War! George was an actual king. Trump is just an equally stupid duplication without a crown!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture