Donald Trump’s lies about the Iran war run like clockwork. Since the war started, usually just before the stock market opens and closes, Donald Trump will make some out-of-left-field claim that the war is almost over to manipulate the market.

For more than ten years, Donald Trump has manipulated the news coverage by getting a corporate-owned mainstream media to repeat his lies to the point where a significant segment of the American people believes him.

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Trump started the war in Iran, but didn’t bother to try to get the public on his side. When popular support didn’t follow, Trump lashed out at the American people, US allies, and the media for not giving him a polling bump by rallying around his war.

On Monday, Trump tried again to manipulate the media and the stock market with more war lies.

Axios reported:

President Trump declared Monday morning that a peace deal with Iran would be signed “today” in Islamabad, and that Vice President Vance was on his way.

But Vance was actually still in Washington, waiting for a signal from Tehran before boarding his plane — a sign of the deep uncertainty over what will happen next.

…

“He’s over it. He wants it done. He doesn’t like Iran holding [its control of the strait] over the Middle East. He doesn’t like them holding this over our heads. He doesn’t want to fight anymore. But he will if he feels he has to,” an administration official told Axios.

The president lied. The stock market didn’t go up, and news coverage did not change.

Trump noticed and broke mentally.